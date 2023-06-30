ALBANY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Friday, June 30 that the New York State Police will be enforcing a crackdown on impaired driving over the July 4 holiday.

The governor said that motorists should expect to encounter sobriety checkpoints and DWI patrols over the weekend. Troopers will also be patrolling in both State Police vehicles and unmarked vehicles, looking for impaired drivers, as well as motorists who are using their phones and other electronic devices.

“We want New Yorkers to have fun this holiday weekend, but they must do so responsibly,” Governor Hochul said in a statement. “State Police and local law enforcement agencies will once again be out in force on New York’s roadways this holiday weekend and we have zero tolerance for drivers whose reckless actions endanger the lives of others and we will hold those who do so accountable.”

The initiative is partially funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. During last year’s crackdown, the New York State Police say that they issued almost 12,000 tickets. They also arrested 187 people for DWI and investigated 775 crashes, which included two fatalities.

“The Fourth of July is known for its fun and fireworks, but New Yorkers should remember fun can turn fatal if you don’t make the right decision. Troopers will be out in force and highly visible this holiday weekend, on the lookout for impaired, drugged, and reckless drivers who put others’ lives in danger,” New York State Police Superintendent Steven Nigrelli said. “Remember, put down the phone, drive sober, follow the rules of the road, and responsibly enjoy your time with family and friends.”

The enforcement will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 30, and will run through 3 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5. Offenders face the loss of their driver’s license and possible arrest, jail time, and fines. The average drunk driving arrest may cost up to $10,000, according to the New York State Police.