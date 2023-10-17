ALBANY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday, October 17 that federal funding will be used to help low-income families with children.

The governor announce that $12 million in federal funding is being used and administered by the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance through the federal Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund. The funding will provide a one-time Family Economic Support payment to households with children aged 17 and under.

According to the governor’s office, each qualifying household will receive approximately $100 and approximately 120,000 families statewide are eligible.

“Due to our success in providing assistance from the federal Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund to some of our most vulnerable residents, New York has qualified for additional funding that went unused by other states,” Governor Hochul said in a statement. “This federal funding further helps households that suffered from the economic toll caused by the pandemic and gives these families a quick infusion of cash to assist with their expenses.”

New York State initially received approximately $128 million in funds from the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund and spent their full allocation. States that spent their full initial allocation could elect to receive additional funds from states that had not spent their initial allocation.

“These modest, one-time payments will help families receiving Public Assistance provide for their children during times when all households are facing increased costs associated with basic household needs,” Acting Commissioner of the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Barbara Guinn said in a statement. “These payments will help these very low-income households better provide for their children and I am grateful to Governor Hochul for authorizing the issuance of these payments to support families throughout the state.”

New York State has used some of their Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund money to help low-income families in the past. In February of 2022, $19 million was used from the fund to provide households on public assistance or those who received SNAP benefits with $140 for each child aged three or under to defray the cost of diapers.

In May of the same year, the fund provided approximately 216,000 families on public assistance with a child 17 or younger with a payment of $250 to help pay for housing expenses, bills and other needs. OTDA has also previously provided $12.7 million from the fund to support low-income survivors of domestic violence and their families.

“These one-time payments will help ensure that low-income families can have some financial relief in covering their household expenses,” Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said in a statement. “I am proud to support Governor Hochul’s efforts to support struggling families with children and share her commitment to ensuring all New York families facing economic hardships have access to basic household needs.”

The payments will be issued beginning on Tuesday, October 17. Eligible families will be notified by mail that they will be receiving the payment.