ALBANY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Monday, July 10 that the New York State Office of Mental Health and the Office of Addiction Services have made money available to develop new behavioral health clinics across New York State.

The governor announced that $3.5 million dollars will be made available for start-up grants for 13 new Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHCs) across the state, including six in New York City. The clinics will be 24-hour centers that will provide comprehensive services to those needing behavioral health support, specifically coordination care alongside physical health and social service systems.

CCBHCs serve people who are experiencing mental health disorders, substance abuse disorders, or both, as well as those with co-occurring intellectual or developmental disabilities.

“My administration is committed to creating a robust and effective mental health care system that works for every New Yorker,” Governor Hochul said in a statement. “Through the development of Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics, we are providing comprehensive wrap-around care to our most vulnerable New Yorkers, helping ensure no one is left behind.”

The development of these clinics is part of the governor’s comprehensive reform of the state’s mental health care system, which includes over $120 million in operational funding to improve outpatient services. It also is the first phase of a two-year expansion plan, aimed at tripling the number of clinics statewide – from 13 to 39 – by July of 2025.

“CCBHCs make it easier to get behavioral healthcare and can help people who don’t need inpatient care to avoid hospitalization,” Ann Sullivan, Commissioner of the State Office of Mental Health, said in a statement. “In addition to mental health care, they offer treatment for substance use disorder as well as screening and referral for physical health care services. Tripling the number of CCBHCs across the State is an important component in Governor Hochul’s comprehensive plan to strengthen our mental healthcare system.”

Currently, 13 providers implement the CCBHC model across New York State. Services include, but are not limited to psychiatric rehabilitation services, peer and family support services and community-based mental health care for members of the armed forces and veterans.

A request for proposals has already been made. Awards for agencies are expected to be made by Wednesday, November 1. Selected agencies will each receive $265,000 in start-up costs.

If you or a loved one is suffering from a mental health crisis, you are encouraged to text 988 or access the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline website at 988lifeline.org. If you or someone you know is struggling with an addiction, you are encouraged to call the state’s toll-free, 24/7 Hopeline at 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or by texting HOPENY (467369).