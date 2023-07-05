ALBANY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday, July 5 that she has awarded over half a billion dollars in funding and assistance to over 140 local governments to rehabilitate bridges and culverts all over New York State.

The funding, which is provided through the state’s BRIDGE NY initiative, is aimed at helping local governments improve their infrastructure while bolstering bridges and culverts in the state. The initiative also supports projects that combat climate change by reducing the risk of flooding and improving the resiliency of structures.

“New York State is making historic investments to modernize our infrastructure and we are committed to working with our partners in local government to help ensure that their bridges and culverts are ready to meet the challenges of global climate change,” Governor Hochul said in a statement. “The BRIDGE NY program provides essential funding directly to local governments to enhance the safety, resiliency, sustainability, and reliability of local infrastructure, allowing more than 140 bridges to better withstand extreme weather events and keep New Yorkers safe.”

The announcement builds upon more than $716 million that was previously awarded to local governments under the initiative. The awards that were given out on Wednesday were selected based on input from regional and metropolitan planning organizations. The funding will support all phases of the projects, including design, right-of-way acquisition and construction.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez was in Frankfort to announce the funding on Wednesday, July 5. The Railroad Street Bridge in the village, which stretches over the Mohawk River and the railroad in the town, will receive more than $2.5 million for their rehabilitation project.

“New York’s infrastructure, especially at the local level, is among the oldest in the country, which makes investments like BRIDGE NY that harden our local infrastructure and invest in resiliency and sustainability so critically important to the Empire State’s future,” Dominguez said in a statement. The safety and reliability of our transportation infrastructure is vital to the health and economic well-being of our local communities and no state is doing more to support them than New York under Governor Hochul’s leadership. The BRIDGE NY funding we are announcing today will provide critically important financial support to local governments to help make our infrastructure more sustainable and our communities stronger.”

The Railroad Street Bridge is not the only project being funded around the area. Ten different projects across Herkimer, Oneida and Otsego Counties will be funded, and the Mohawk Valley alone will receive just over $35 million for rehabilitation projects. Those projects are listed below.

“The Town of Schuyler is very pleased to be awarded the Bridge NY Grant. The Frankfort-Schuyler Bridge not only connects 2 towns, but provides critical access to Routes 5 and 5S, thereby functioning to ease commute times, shorten bus routes, and expediting emergency response vehicles. However, after 40 plus years of heavy use, the bridge is in need of a major rehabilitation,” Town of Schuyler Supervisor Anthony Lucenti said in a statement. “Repair issues are costly and challenging as the bridge crosses the Barge Canal and CSX Railroad. It’s not as easy as it looks. For two small towns owning a major bridge, the only option has been to do small repairs on an as-needed basis. This much-needed grant will assure a complete rehabilitation of the Frankfort-Schuyler Bridge and provide all commuters in the Mohawk Valley, using the bridge, safe travel for years to come. Through the consolidated efforts of both the Towns of Frankfort and Schuyler, along with support from elected officials and guidance from the NYS DOT, we were able to “bridge our differences” and jointly work together to solve a critical transportation issue.”

Area projects that received funding include: