Governor Cuomo announces $15 million in additional funding for HEAP

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced an additional $15 million in funding was available for the Home Energy Assistance Program, or HEAP.

Households that are in need of emergency assistance to heat their homes can start applying for funding on Tuesday, February 18.

The amount of funding a household can receive on HEAP depends on multiple factors, like household size, income, and how the home is heated. For instance, a family of four can have an income of up to $57,564 and qualify for HEAP.

“As temperatures continue to drop in every corner of the state, more and more New Yorkers are struggling with the high cost of heating their homes,” Governor Cuomo said. “This additional funding will help ensure the most vulnerable among us will be able to stay warm this winter and I encourage anyone in need of help paying their heating bills to apply for this critical assistance.”

