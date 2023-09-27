ALBANY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday, September 27 the expansion of transfer pathways at 19 SUNY schools across the state. The expansion – which is the result of the state’s investment through the SUNY Transformation Fund – is aimed at helping community college students across the state make the next step toward an advanced degree.

“Our unprecedented budget investments in SUNY are helping transform the lives of students and build a bright future for themselves and for New York,“ Governor Hochul said in a statement. “We’re working hard to remove barrier for students and ensuring they have the resources they need to earn degrees and enter the workforce ready and prepared for their chosen careers. Businesses in New York can rest assured when they hire these graduates, they’ll be arming their staff with the best of the best.”

SUNY Oneonta – which hosted SUNY Chancellor John King on Wednesday as he unveiled the expansion — will be partnering with several community colleges in its area to provide early personalized advisement to future transfer students, including Mohawk Valley Community College. Other colleges that SUNY Oneonta will be partnering with include Broome Community College, Hudson Valley Community College and Schenectady Community College. Herkimer College and SUNY Poly will also be receiving funding to support their own transfer pathways.

“The SUNY Transformation Fund, part of Governor Kathy Hochul’s historic investment in SUNY and higher education, perfectly aligns with Chancellor King’s four priority pillars and SUNY Poly’s strategic vision to become New York State’s premier public polytechnic,” SUNY Poly Chief of Staff Wayne Westervelt said in a statement. “Expanding truly seamless transfer pathways is part of our steadfast efforts to expand our Path to Poly program; grow and retain our transfer student enrollment; build on strategic partnerships with our community college partners; and position our students for career success in the region and across New York State.”

In addition to the campus-specific programs, SUNY will also be continuing their Transfer Match program, which will provide automatic admission in SUNY four-year colleges to students who complete their degrees at SUNY community colleges. They will also be launching a new Transfer Task Force to strengthen transfer policies, increase transparency and use technology to support students in achieving a baccalaureate degree.

According to the Community College Research Center, nationally, 80 percent of first-year community college students plan to further their education to a four-year degree. However, only 17 percent earn those degrees within six years.

“SUNY is building on its longstanding commitment to transfer pathways, and through the SUNY Transformation Fund, we are ensuring that more community college students receive the support they need to continue through their education journey,” SUNY Chancellor John King said in a statement. “Greater advisement is critical to this end, and our SUNY campuses will be partnering more closely to expand support and streamline their transfer process so that more students succeed. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for her historic investments in SUNY and commitment to public higher education so that more New Yorkers get their degree.”