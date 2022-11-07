Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that November 11 will be the final Free Fishing Day of the year.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In celebration of Veterans Day, Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that November 11 will be the final Free Fishing Day of the year. Anglers will not be required to have a fishing license to fish on New York’s fresh waters, but all other fishing regulations remain in effect.

“We are casting out a line for all of New York’s veterans with this Free Fishing Day as a way to honor those who served,” said Governor Hochul. “This free fishing day will provide a great opportunity for our brave individuals who have served to protect our democracy and our freedoms to enjoy one of New York State’s many world-class fishing locations.”

“The Department of Environmental Conservation is proud to help honor New York veterans,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “DEC and our partners are committed to continuing to engage veterans and active duty military and share the many benefits fishing, hunting, hiking, and other outdoor activities can provide to physical and mental health.”

The DEC began the Free Fishing Day program in 1991 to allow everyone to try fishing and to encourage people to support conservation by purchasing fishing licenses. For more information on fishing locations, click here.