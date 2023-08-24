ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Governor Hochul said it doesn’t seem like there will be a solution to this migrant crisis anytime soon. The governor calling for President Biden to take immediate executive action.

In a formal letter, she urged the president to expedite work authorization for asylum seekers and to provide more money to New York City and the state.

“Financial support for housing vouchers, schools, health care, legal services, case management and shelter for us to provide asylum seekers,” Hochul explained in her address.

She also wants the state to be reimbursed for deploying the National Guard during this crisis. In addition, Hochul said the federal government needs to use more of its properties for temporary shelters, just like it will be doing at Floyd Bennett Field in New York City.

After the Governor’s address, New York’s labor commissioner and Homeland Security and Emergency Services commissioner took questions from the press, and explained ways the state is trying to be proactive in helping asylum seekers get jobs.

“We will have workers fill out the questionnaire we use, and all of their information their occupation and their training,” explained Roberta Reardon, New York State’s Labor Commissioner. “Then we will look at our employers and see what the matches are. And we want to be able to have matches made before the work authorization comes in so when that paper arrives, the minute they get their authorization, we can begin to make those introductions.”

The governor is now urging New Yorkers to reach out to their congressional representatives to put presser on the federal government to act.