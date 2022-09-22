The Grannies for Peace holding a vigil to protest the impact of the Russian invasion on Ukrainian children during the International Day of Peace.

Each year the International Day of Peace is observed around the world on this day, September 21.

Protesters making their voices heard this afternoon in Albany.

Protesters a part of the Grannies for Peace movement gathering to protest the Russian invasion and asking Russia to end the war.

“Peace is not the absence of tension, it is the presence of justice, and we have much work to do,” Mabel Leon recites a Martin Luther King Jr. quote on peace.

Grannies for Peace is a group of women who gather to bring attention to wars around the world and the impact it has on innocent victims.