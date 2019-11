Group will tackle usage issues in Adirondack High Peaks

FILE–In this Nov. 17, 2015 file photo, Adirondack High Peaks, including snow-capped Mount Marcy, the state’s highest summit, rear center, are reflected in Boreas Pond in North Hudson, N.Y. With his frequent trips to fish, boat and snowmobile in the Adirondacks, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has earned admiration from local leaders for his understanding of issues […]

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state officials have named a group to come up with ideas to address the increase in visitors to the Adirondack High Peaks.

The High Peaks Strategic Planning Advisory Group was announced Thursday to help the state Department of Environmental Conservation with management issues.

Concerns have been raised this year about more hikers on High Peaks trails and more cars lining the mains roads through the region.

The 13-member group includes representatives from state and local government, businesses and advocacy groups. It will begin meeting this fall and work into next year.

Environmental Commissioner Basil Seggos says officials want to simultaneously support the local economy, protect the environment and provide safe experiences for visitors.