ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Greater fines for telemarketers. Governor Kathy Hochul recently signed new legislation aimed at cracking down on unwanted calls.

“We’re raising the penalty for violators of the Do Not Call Registry to deter telemarketers, protect New Yorkers, and send clear message that New York won’t tolerate these frustrating unsolicited calls,” said Hochul.

The maximum fine is being raised from $11,000 to $20,000.

“The do not call registry has been a pretty effective tool to curbing these calls,” said Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara. “Unfortunately there are some bad actors out there that game the system.”

The legislation is co-sponsored by Santabarbara and gained bipartisan support.

“Constituents have called and asked, ‘Why am I being contacted? I’m on this list.’ They shouldn’t be contacted and it’s something that’s a serious concern we want to take care of,” explained Santabarbara.

To file a Do Not Call complaint, you can do so online at the Registry’s website https://www.donotcall.gov or by calling 1-888-382-1222.