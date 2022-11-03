STACKER (WSYR-TV) – Looking to pair a bite and a beer this weekend? Here are the highest-rated bars in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor.

Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone.

When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants.

Travelers from all over the world continue to use the site and app to determine where to stay, learn about the under-the-radar gems in their chosen destination, and where to eat, based on other travelers’ reviews.

For hotels and restaurants, reviews can boost foot traffic to a location. But at times, they can be misleading in that they disproportionately cover more touristy areas while ignoring some local gems.

In New York City, for example, a majority of highly rated bars were located in the Theater District—likely due to all the tourists who flock there and are more inclined to leave reviews.

List compiled by Stacker.

#4 Clinton Street Pub

Rating: 3.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 127 W Fayette St, Syracuse, NY 13202-1386

Read more on Tripadvisor

#3 PressRoom Pub

(Getty Images)

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 220 Herald Pl, Syracuse, NY 13202-5002

Read more on Tripadvisor

#2 World of Beer

Revisions to the pricing standards come after a traveler spotted the exorbitantly priced beer at LaGuardia airport in 2021. (Getty Images)

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub

Price: $$ – $$$

Address: 10347 Destiny USA Dr, Syracuse, NY 13204-9016

Read more on Tripadvisor

#1 Ale N Angus Pub

(Getty Images)