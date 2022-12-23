CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As a massive winter storm sweeps across most of the United States, New York is in its crosshairs.

New York’s Department of Transportation says travel is not advised during winter storms like this, but with many headed out for the holidays, Clifton Park Highway Superintendent Dahn Bull assures NEWS10 that keeping roadways as safe as possible is priority number one.

“We’re going to keep an eye on it for the next few hours. We have 25 trucks that go out throughout town. We’ve got 231 miles of road, we’re pretty big town for Saratoga County. We will just be making sure that things aren’t freezing over and keeping everybody safe,” said Bull.

Patrick Stella with National Grid says the power company is preparing and readying their crews for downed lines and possible widespread outages.

“Here in the capital reason region, we’re looking at like anywhere from 50 to 60 mile-an-hour gusts so that’s definitely concerning to us,” said Stella.

Stella says crews are coming in from all over the country.

“We have a large contingent crew. You know this is an upstate-wide event. So, we have more than 2,000 employees that we brought in that are not National Grid employees, but we brought in outside resources from as far away as Texas,” said Stella.

Schenectady Fire Chief Donald Mareno says the Fire Department is prepared for Stockade flooding as higher levels are predicted along the Mohawk River. The Chief tells NEWS10 that the department utilizes a system that will alert those who live along the river of impending flooding.

“When we get there, we’ll go door to door, the RAVE system will be activated and we get people out and we try to find them the location where they’ll be safe,” said Mareno.

The fierce storm system is expected to cover our area until the early hours, Saturday.

“If you don’t have to go anywhere tonight stay home great time to stay in cook dinner at home and just let us stay out here and do the work that we need to get done,” advised Bull.