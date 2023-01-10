NEW YORK (WETM) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced major changes to the Empire State’s mental healthcare services ahead of her 2023 State of the State Address. These include expanding insurance coverage, adding more psychiatric beds, and expanding mental health services in schools.

Hochul’s announcement said this plan will amount to $1 billion in investment over time.

“When it comes to protecting New Yorkers’ well-being, strengthening our mental health care system is essential and long overdue,” Governor Hochul said. “We have underinvested in mental health care for so long, and allowed the situation to become so dire, that it has become a public safety crisis, as well.”

Some of the changes in Hochul’s plan include: