ALBANY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced a new round of grants to help volunteer fire departments across the state.

The governor announced that $25 million in capital grants will be made available to help volunteer fire departments upgrade their facilities and equipment. The grants will be administered by the state’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

The funding is part of Governor Hochul’s effort to strengthen New York State’s volunteer fire services. In November, the governor made 10 million dollars available to offset the cost of training courses which volunteer firefighters are required to complete.

“The volunteer firefighters of New York are selfless public servants who put their lives on the line to keep their communities safe,” Governor Hochul said in a statement. “This funding will go a long way in reminding those who continue to serve that we will always support them in any and every way we can.”

The program will support volunteer fire departments through the following objectives:

Ensure stations and training facilities are safe and stucturally sound and support or promote safe firefighting practices,

Support health and wellness of firefighters by providing personal protective and decontamination equipment, as well as effective exhaust removal systems, and

Support consolidation of resources through regionalization efforts to expand beyond jurisdictional boundaries.

Eligible organizations include fire companies that are comprised of 100 percent volunteer firefighters, as well as municipalities that are responsible for fire protection. Nonprofit fire companies are also eligible to apply and are subject to prequalification status.

“Volunteer fire departments are the backbone of emergency response in communities statewide, and in recent years, they have been called upon to do more in the face of new threats and the growing impacts of climate change,” Homeland Security Commissioner Jackie Bray said in a statement. “Unfortunately, however, many departments struggle to make the facility upgrades and equipment purchases needed to fulfill these expanded missions. Thanks to the leadership of Governor Hochul, this $25 million will help ensure these brave public servants have the facilities and equipment necessary to keep their communities safe in times of emergency.”

Two funding options are available through the grant program. The first provides 20 million dollars for construction, renovation and facility purchase projects for fire stations, training spaces, and decontamination spaces.

Another five million dollars is available from the state for maintaining or buying equipment for eligible companies. This includes personal protective equipment and its maintenance, radio and communication equipment, rehab equipment and mask service units.

“Volunteer fire departments are a critical component of the state’s overall ability to respond to emergencies at any given time, and it is important to provide as much funding as we can to improve their capabilities and increase their overall health and safety,” New York State Fire Commissioner Jim Cable said in a statement. “I applaud Governor Hochul for securing this grant funding and will ensure that our State Fire staff will work with communities to implement this funding in ways that will help keep New Yorkers and the responders who serve them safe.”

Eligible volunteer fire companies have until Tuesday, April 30 to respond to the request for applications, which can be found here.