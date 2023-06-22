ALFRED, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday, June 22 that she has launched a new scholarship program to students looking to start a career in addiction services.

The program – which is funded by money from New York State’s Opioid Settlement Fund – will provide almost $3 million in scholarships at three SUNY schools, including Alfred State, to students who wish to obtain a degree in Addiction Studies or meet education requirements for a credential at the State Office of Addiction Services. The program is designed to help individuals who are working on receiving a degree to enter or advance their careers in addiction services.

“New York State continues to work on expanding and enhancing our services to help individuals, families, and communities affected by addiction,” Governor Hochul said in a statement. “This latest round of settlement funding will strengthen the addiction workforce, and support those who continue to be impacted by the opioid and overdose epidemic.”

The program will support over 300 individuals looking to attend either Alfred State College, Stony Brook University, or Empire State University, which has a campus in Utica.

Individuals currently working in an Addiction Studies program at any of these colleges will be given priority access to the scholarships and will be given information and applications when possible.

The State’s Office of Addiction Services oversees one of the largest systems of care for addiction in the nation, with approximately 1,700 programs serving over 731,000 individuals per year. This includes the operation of 12 treatment centers across the state, which provide inpatient and residential services to approximately 8,000 individuals per year.

“As we continue to see the pain and suffering from various forms of addiction there is a need for compassionate individuals to help our fellow New Yorkers who struggle with this challenging disease,” Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said in a statement. “By strengthening this workforce, we can prevent tragedies, save lives and restore families. We thank Governor Hochul for her commitment to combating addiction and to the health and wellbeing of all New Yorkers.”