ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the “Save the Hudson” bill into law, prohibiting the dumping of radioactive waste from decommissioning nuclear plants into the Hudson River. It went into effect immediately on August 18.

In June, both the Assembly and the state Senate unanimously passed the measure. It aims to protect communities in New York’s Hudson Valley by preventing dumping into the Hudson River. It’s expected to halt Holtec International’s planned dump of over one million gallons of toxic radioactive wastewater from the downstate Indian Point site.

“The Hudson River is one of New York’s landmark natural treasures, and it’s critical we stand together to protect it for generations to come,” Hochul said in a statement announcing her signature. “My administration remains committed to protecting the economic vitality of the region and working closely with local communities who have advocated so passionately for this cause.”

The governor’s office said that they will keep working with Holtec, federal regulators, local officials, and the state’s Decommissioning Oversight Board to find feasible alternative solutions, so that the decommissioning of Indian Point can continue safely, efficiently, and thoroughly.