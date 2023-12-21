ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to establish a task force on missing females who are Black, Indigenous, and people of color. According to the FBI, over 115,000 BIPOC females were reported missing in 2022.

“The statistics are alarming: thousands of women and girls who are Black, Indigenous, or people of color go missing every year,” Governor Hochul said. “We have a moral obligation to treat these cases with the care and seriousness they deserve, and this new Task Force will be a critical part of that effort.”

The Task Force will comprise nine members, including representatives of the Office of Family and Children’s Services, the Division of Criminal Justice Services, and the New York State Police. Priorities include developing policies to increase education and addressing discrepancies in the care with which these cases are treated.

“This new law will establish a task force to fully understand the gaps that exist in our state’s response in these cases, allow us to understand best practices, and ensure that more of these cases are resolved,” said Assemblymember Karina Reyes. “If followed through, we can return more women and girls of color to their families and provide them closure.”

The Task Force will be required to submit a report of its findings and recommendations within two years.