N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Gaming Commission has announced that Powerball sales raised over $60 million for public schools during its most recent run.

After 36 drawings with no winner, someone in California won the second-highest Powerball jackpot of $1.765 billion on Oct. 11.

According to the Gaming Commission, Powerball ticket sales in New York State totaled $189 million during the game’s most recent run. These sales raised $66.1 million for New York State’s K-12 public schools and $11.3 million in commission for Powerball retailers across the state.

“Every dollar spent playing the New York Lottery benefits New York’s schools and lottery retailers, many of which are small businesses,” said Gaming Commission Chair Brian O’Dwyer. “While record-breaking jackpots rightfully generate excitement, the New York Lottery continues to provide both responsible entertainment for millions of players and a consistent revenue stream to better our state.”

Although the jackpot winner was from a different state, New Yorkers did win a total of $14.2 million in prizes of $50,000 or more between July 22 and the Oct. 11 jackpot drawing. Seven people won $1 million, one person won $2 million, four people won $150,000, three people won $100,000, and 86 people won $50,000.

The next Powerball drawing will be held on Monday, Oct. 16, and the current jackpot is estimated to be $34 million.