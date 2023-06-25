N.Y. (WETM) — Reports of fires caused by e-bike batteries are on the rise. The New York Attorney General has released some tips to help avoid e-bike-related fires.

“E-Bikes can be great tools, but also can pose significant risks to New Yorkers and their families,” said Attorney General Letitia James. “The best way to protect our loved ones from the risks associated with e-bikes is to handle these devices and their batteries carefully and follow all safety precautions.”

If you’re considering purchasing an e-bike, make sure you get the bike and its battery from a trusted manufacturer. When you charge your e-bike, it’s important to use the charging cord and power adapter that the manufacturer provided. When not using the bike, make sure you store the battery in a safe place.

E-bike batteries and all other lithium-ion batteries need to be carefully checked from time to time to make sure they are still in working condition. If you notice that one of these batteries has developed a strange smell, has changed in color, or has changed in shape, stop using it right away. If your battery shows signs that it could catch fire, call your local fire station or 911.

When your battery’s life has come to an end, make sure you dispose of it properly. Never reuse or refurbish lithium-ion batteries or any parts from them because this could lead to fires. Throwing these batteries in the trash or recycling is also dangerous (and illegal).

Recycle Right New York provides thorough disposal guidelines for virtually any item you could think of, including lithium-ion batteries. Visit this page to see some locations that will accept old e-bike batteries. You can also keep an eye out for local hazardous waste drop-off events.