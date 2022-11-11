(WETM) – As the cold weather rolls in and families prepare for holiday gatherings, officials are reminding New Yorkers to keep it safe, especially when cooking, during home fire season.

The Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) issued a reminder, saying that the holiday season is also the peak home fire season. Much of this stems from cooking, FASNY said, especially on Thanksgiving.

According to FASNY and the National Fire Prevention Association, in 2018 there were 1,630 home cooking fires on Thanksgiving and 740 on Christmas. In 2022, FASNY said there have already been 118 deaths from house fires, compared to 85 this time last year.

“Our state’s volunteer firefighters hope that all New Yorkers have a safe and happy holiday,” said FASNY President Edward Tase, Jr. “When preparing your Thanksgiving feast and other upcoming holiday meals, remember to take important safety precautions, such as not leaving your cooking unattended. Unattended cooking is a leading cause of home fires that can easily be prevented.”

FASNY explained that the risk increases on Thanksgiving because many people deep fry their turkeys. The association reminded to completely thaw the turkey before deep frying it.

The NFPA and FASNY provided these tips ahead of Thanksgiving dinner: