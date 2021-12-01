How to reduce waste this holiday season, according to DEC

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is asking residents to try and reduce waste this holiday season. DEC also lists what holiday items should not be thrown into recycling bins.

Waste reduction suggestions:

Purchase wrapping paper, cards, and gifts made with recycled material

Gift personal belongings that you no longer use

Wrap gifts with newspaper, comics, and pages from old magazines

Use reusable gift bags and wraps instead of single-use wrapping paper

Gift your experiences or services instead of material items

Buy used and local to support your community’s economy and check out materials exchange groups on social media

Avoid throwing in recycling bins:

string lights

metallic, glittery, or foil-lined wrapping papers

ribbons and bows

tissue paper

gift bags

foam packaging

plastic shipping envelopes

holiday cards with glitter, metallic, or foil elements

DEC suggests storing these items if they are in good shape and use them for future holidays. Residents can recycle cardboard boxes, recyclable or compostable holiday cards, and wrapping paper that doesn’t include the elements above.

For more suggestions on recycling and reducing waste, you can visit DEC’s “Living the Green Life” webpage.