IRONMAN returning to Lake Placid in 2022

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WWTI) — One of the worlds “most sought after triathlons” will return to the Adirondack region next year.

Organizes of IRONMAN have confirmed that the world renowned race will hit the roads, and waters, of Lake Placid next year, on July 24, 2021. The event draw in triathletes from around the world to test themselves in the waters of Mirror Lake and bike and run through the Adirondack mountains.

Registration for the event is yet to open. However, organizers are seeking volunteers for IRONMAN Lake Placid.

This opportunity is now open to the public. IRONMAN will first place “long-time” returning volunteers in the most popular areas, which include the finish line, in motor boats, kayaks and at the Run Aid Station. If these areas are not full as the event near, they will be open to the public.

IRONMAN races are held at over 170 locations across the world. Competitors are challenged to bike, run and swim distances and compete for top slots.