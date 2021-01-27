Ironworkers recruiting apprentices in New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Ironworkers are looking for apprentices in New York.

The New York State Department of Labor announced on Wednesday that the Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Ironworkers, Local Union #12 will conduct a recruitment in the coming weeks for five apprentices.

According to the DOL, these five openings represent the total number for all four recruitment regions; the North Country, Capital District, Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier.

Requirements for ironworker apprentices include the following:

Minumum 18 years of age

Have a high school diploma or high school equivalency diploma

Reliable transportation to and from various job sites and required classes at the approved school

Reside within the jurisdiction of Local Union #12 which include the counties of Albany, Clinton, Columbia, Delaware, Essex, Greene, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectday, Scholarie, Warren and Washington

Additionally, physical qualifications must be proven in writing. These include:

Wearing a safety belt weighing 25-50 pounds for a full day

Carrying steel bars weighing between 50 and 150 pounds

Climbing for purposes of erecting steel and reinforcing iron

Walking, climbing, bending, reaching, lifting and carrying for a full day

The upcoming recruitment will be held from February 5 to February 7, 2021.

Applications can be obtained and submitted, in person, at Local Union #12, 17 Hemlock Street, Latham, New York, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on the first Friday of each month.

Those with additional questions have been directed to contact Ironworkers Local #12 at 518-435-0470.