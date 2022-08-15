Ithaca police are asking for help to find this man accused of stealing a restaurant worker’s wallet out of her purse/Photo: Ithaca Police

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca are asking for help in finding a man accused of stealing a restaurant worker’s wallet over the weekend.

Ithaca Police responded to a restaurant in the 100 block of West State Street around 5:00 p.m. for a report a theft. A worker at the restaurant told police that an African American man in a white baseball cap, red hoodie, and plaid shorts came into the restaurant and asked for a glass of water.

The employee said the man drank the water and left. At that point, the employee noticed her wallet was gone from her purse, which had her credit and debit cards and cash.

Police are asking anyone with information of the theft to call IPD in any of the following ways: