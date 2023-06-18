N.Y. (WETM) — Now that warm weather is here, you’ll start to see more wild animals out and about. Seeing wild animals can be an exciting experience, but wild animals can also cause a lot of problems on your property.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released some tips to keep critters at bay this summer and year-round. One of the most important things you can do to keep animals away from your home is to remove all food sources. Don’t feed wildlife, and as soon as spring rolls around each year, be sure to bring your bird feeders inside. As peaceful as birdwatching may be, it probably isn’t worth attracting bears and other wildlife. Pet food can attract critters, too, so pets should be fed inside.

Garbage might be gross to us, but it’s a tasty treat for wild animals. Garbage needs to be secured and should only be placed on the curb on trash pick-up day. Any garbage left outside during parties and other outdoor activities should be picked up immediately. Even trash that doesn’t have any potential to become food can be an issue. Piles of junk sitting in your yard or along your house have the potential to become cozy homes for wildlife. Make sure you remove or recycle any old piles of junk before an animal takes up residence.

Logs and firewood could become homes for small animals, so these should be stowed away from your house and other buildings. Brush and tall grass should be cleared away from all buildings as well. Areas like gardens and underneath decks should be fenced in to keep out pest animals. Wildlife might decide to come stay inside with you, so make sure any entry holes into your house are sealed. Chimney covers and soffit vents can help keep unwanted roommates at bay.

Visual repellents, like lights and scarecrows, can scare away animals that are thinking about visiting. Yelling or using noisemakers can scare away animals that you find on your property. Make sure you follow local noise ordinances while scaring away animals so you don’t cause more problems for yourself.

If nothing seems to work, you can have animals removed from your property by contacting a licensed Nuisance Wildlife Control Operator. You can also remove or “take” (kill) wild animals on your own. Be careful with this, though. The laws on removing and “taking” animals are very specific.

This page of the DEC’s website will let you know what steps you need to take for removing any type of animal you encounter in New York.