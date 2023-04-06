LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s no secret that Lake George lives by the traffic of its summer tourism. In a recent summer travel forecast by vacation rental resource HomeToGo, the lakeside community was named as one of the country’s trending getaway spots for a relaxing vacation.

HomeToGo recently released its 2023 U.S. Summer Travel Forecast. Responses from a vacation survey put out by the website reported that 72% of vacationers are prioritizing relaxation over excitement when planning their next trip. Lake George was one of four locations listed for that kind of getaway.

The Lake George area was listed as seeing a 59% uptick in searches year over year by prospective vacationers. The survey cited lodging prices in the region as averaging out around $113 per night per person. Other locations cited in the survey included Savannah, Georgia; Asheville, North Carolina; and Santa Fe, New Mexico.

April means prime hiring season for many of the businesses around Lake George whose season starts in June. This week, Warren County held the third of three school job fairs targeting high schoolers to keep the summer fun running.

The report from HomeToGo also said that 64% of surveyed travelers plan to revisit previous vacation spots this year, to simplify travel and planning. 71% of those surveyed said they hope to explore familiar activities to past years.

“With the summer high season fast approaching, we’re thrilled to see our travelers unlock their ‘Vacation Vorfreude’ and enthusiastically anticipate their upcoming trips,” said HomeToGo CEO Dr. Patrick Andrae. “Our findings show that travelers want to maximize their summer getaways this year and are looking to prioritize enjoyment and relaxation, while keeping value top of mind and minimizing their impact on the environment.”

The summer travel forecast can be viewed in its entirety through HomeToGo.