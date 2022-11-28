LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The village of Lake George’s local art gallery is a gem on Canada Street, shining with art from across a wide swath of influences and origins – all from under the village’s historic courthouse. The Lake George Arts Project is currently looking for proposals for the next wave of art to visit its courthouse gallery.

The arts project has opened submissions for 2024, with 2023’s art having already been decided. The gallery is giving first preference to experimental and non-traditional works of art, especially those made in the last two years. The gallery is looking for proposals in areas including installations, mixed media, performance art and special exhibitions.

The Lake George Arts Project is accepting submissions through an online portal. The window opens on Thursday, Dec. 1, and will end on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Submissions must include:

10 to 12 images of the artist’s work, submitted in JPG, TIFF or GIF formats

A resume

A cover letter

An artist statement/bio

The Lake George Arts Project intends to complete the selection and notification process by April. The arts project can be reached at (518) 668-2616 with questions.

The current featured artist at the courthouse gallery is Jeremy Dennis, a photographic and cinematographic artist who explores Native American identity, himself as a member of the Shinnecock Indian Nation of Southampton. That exhibit is open until Saturday, Dec. 17. After a break, 2023 will start with the opening of the ORT Project, a collaborative gallery of works by Oona Nelson and Anna Noelle Rockwell.