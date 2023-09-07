NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — If you live in New York, there’s a high chance that you have visited the shores of this great lake, which has recently ranked amongst the top five most picturesque U.S. landscapes.

Lake Ontario is shared by both New York and Canada, but is familiar to many New Yorkers that have traveled to beach parks along the lake, including Fair Haven Beach State Park, Southwick Beach State Park, Ontario Beach Park, Sodus Point Beach Park and more.

In a new study by Storyboards, Lake Ontario ranked amongst the top ten in the list of the most picturesque landscapes in America.

Lake Ontario ranks 5th most picturesque landscape in the U.S.

According to Storyboards study, they used new research from Instagram data to analyze the number of hashtags for various landscapes in America to discover which of those are the most picturesque.

The list is below.

Rank Landscape No. of hashtags 1 Lake Tahoe 2,986,225 2 Lake Michigan 2,788,904 3 Clearwater Beach 1,298,877 4 Lake Superior 1,157,663 5 Lake Ontario 1,007,124 6 Waikiki Beach 969,640 7 Lake Norman 640,978 8 Lake Huron 560,434 9 Lake Powell 456,329 10 Mojave Desert 429,066

Although this might not be surprising, Lake Ontario had over a million hashtags on Instagram of pictures posted of the lake.

With Lake Ontario’s shoreline being 712 miles long, the lake contains a staggering 1,864 islands and over 100 diverse beaches.

“With the top 10 landscapes being located in various states, including Florida, Hawaii, and North Carolina, it shows that Americans are spoilt for choice when it comes to stunning scenery,” stated Gavin Glick, Co-Founder of Storyboards. “However, it’s interesting to see that seven of the top 10 landscapes are all lakes, suggesting that Americans favor this type of landscape over any other.”