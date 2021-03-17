Last Call: Final weekend to purchase Girl Scout Cookies, locally, at NYS Fairgrounds, through GrubHub

CICERO, N.Y. (WWTI) — Last call for “Thin Mints,” “Samoas” and “Do-Si-Dos.”

This upcoming weekend is the final weekend to purchase Girl Scout Cookies from troops in the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council at drive-thrus, the NYS Fairgrounds, the Onondaga Community College and to order cookies for delivery through GrubHub.

According to the GSNYPENN Council, local scouts have been working creatively to overcome challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic for their annual treat sale. All proceeds from the sales remain local to the scouts region.

Hours and locations for the final weekend are listed below:

New York State Fairgrounds, Tractors Supply Co. Exhibit Center: Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Onondaga Community College: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m

Redeemer Lutheran Church, Binghamton, NY: Thursday through Sunday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

New York Kitchen, Canandaigua, NY: Thursday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday through Saturday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

GSNYPENN Cicero Service Center, Cicero, NY: Thursday through Sunday, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Fayetteville Senior Center Fayetteville, NY: Thursday through Sunday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Former Regis, Shops at Ithaca, Ithaca, NY: Thursday through Saturday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Boys and Girls Club, Syracuse, NY: Thursday through Sunday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

CNY Family Sports Centre, Syracuse, NY: Thursday through Sunday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Luna’s Mexican Restaurant, Utica, NY: Thursday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Eastview Mall, Victor, NY: Thursday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday through Saturday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

215 Washington St., Watertown, NY: Thursday through Sunday, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Additionally, Girl Scout Cookies will be available for order through GruhbHub delivery in select areas. Customers can walk-up to collect the order or have it delivered within a 20-minute radius. All customers can get a free box of cookies with a purchase of $15 or more.

Availiable cookies for the 2021 sale include Lemon-Ups, Trefoils, Do-si-dos, Tagalongs, Toffee-Tastic, Thin Mints, Samoas and Girl Scout S’mores.

Cookie purchases can also be donated to the council’s 2021 Sweet Support Gift of Caring recipients Meals on Wheels and local first responders.

Find troops selling cookies or place an online order for shipment or donation on the Girl Scout website.