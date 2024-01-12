ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly: Gov. Kathy Hochul laid out her goals for this session in her State of the State address. The proposals include significant investments in public safety and mental health resources.

Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy, a Democrat representing the 109th district reacted to the State of the State. She explained that educational spending is her major concern to New York residents heading into the new year. She would like to see more spending to help higher education.

“We’ve got to make sure we’re getting every college student an internship, and retaining them because we know if they get an internship, they are overwhelmingly bound to end up staying in that company and staying right here in New York, so we don’t want to educate them and lose them, we want to educate them and keep them,” said Fahy.

State Senator Robert Ortt, the leader of the Republican minority in the senate representing the 62nd district also reacted to the governor’s proposals. He believes Governor Hochul’s proposed measures to address retail theft will not decrease crime.

“And so we’re gonna create a task force which is probably gonna produce paper instead of results they’ll produce a report but if the democrats in the state senate and the state assembly aren’t willing to act on those recommendations then it really means nothing,” said Ortt.

