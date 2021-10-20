Leftover deer permits available starting next month

NEW YORK (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced that leftover Deer Management Permits will be available to hunters starting November 1.

“DMPs are an important tool for achieving the state’s management objectives, and we encourage all interested hunters to pick up any extra permits available in select units,” said DEC Commissioner Bill Seggos. “We also encourage all participating hunters to prioritize doe harvest with available DMPs while letting young bucks go to help advance our deer management goals.”

Hunters can also help feed New Yorkers through the Venison Donation Coalition.

DMPs allow hunters to harvest antlerless deer and are issued for specific Wildlife Management Units to help control deer populations. In some WMUs, all applicants received permits during the initial application process, and the DMP target has not been reached. In these units, DEC will re-open the DMP application process starting Nov. 1, on a first-come, first-served basis. Hunters may apply for up to two additional DMPs in these WMUs at any DEC license sales outlet beginning Nov. 1.

In WMUs affected by Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease, the DEC will evaluate the impact of EHD and modify DMP issuance next year, as needed. Leftover DMPs will not be issued for WMUs most heavily affected by the disease in the Hudson Valley.

Leftover DMPs are not available by phone, mail, or internet. Applications must be made at license issuing outlets. Applicants who previously paid the $10 DMP application fee during the initial application period, or are exempt from the application fee, will not be charged for this additional application. Hunters who did not previously apply for a deer management permit are required to pay the $10 application fee.

Applications for leftover DMPs will be accepted for the following WMUs: 1C, 3M, 3R, 3S (bowhunting-only), 4J (bowhunting-only), 6P, 7F, 7H, 7J, 7R, 8A, 8C (bowhunting-only), 8F, 8G, 8H, 8J, 8N, 8R, 9A, 9F, and 9G. For WMU locations, refer to the 2021-22 Hunting and Trapping Regulations Guide or visit DEC’s website at https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/8302.html.

During this extended application period, DEC will issue DMPs for an individual WMU until the target issuance quota is achieved. The status of permits will be reviewed each night, and as individual units are filled, they will be removed from the list of those available effective the following day. A list of units with available leftover DMPs will routinely be updated on DEC’s website or via the DMP Hotline at 1-866-472-4332.

Additionally, Bonus DMPs are available for hunters who successfully take an antlerless deer in WMUs 1C, 3S, 4J, or 8C.