LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — 27 Turbines, 8 years of work and enough energy to power 30,000 homes.

The Number Three Wind Energy Center in Lowville, New York is officially on the grid. Project partners, including the company, Invenergy, celebrated its official completion at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 4.

“Number Three is delivering clean energy to the grid today and is poised to deliver benefits to the Lowville and Harrisburg communities year after year,” Renewable Development for Invenergy Senior Vice President James Murphy said at the ceremony.

In total, the wind farm generates 103.9 megawatts of power, which will provide clean energy to communities across New York.

“Every light bulb in Lewis County is certainly powered by wind turbines,” Invenergy’s Renewable Development Vice President Marguerite Wells noted. “When there’s excess, we send it out of the county. It can go to Syracuse, it can go to Albany, it can go to Utica.”

The farm was developed by Invengery and the Clean Path NY program. Which is the largest clean energy infrastructure effort in New York State history.

According to project leaders, Clean Path NY combines 175 miles of new state-of-the-art transmission with over 2,000 megawatts of new wind assets, including Number Three Wind, and 1,800 megawatts of solar assets.

However, Number Three was the first of 20 renewable energy assets to reach operation in the Clean Path NY project.

“Today represents progress,” Clean Path NY Chief Operating Officer for energyRe Luke Falk said. “Concrete, tangible progress toward a future that we as New Yorkers are working toward together.”

But Number Three will not only provide clean energy to communities across the State, but it will also financially support the community.

On top of tax revenue, Invenergy established a $6 million community support fund through Number Three, which can be used throughout Lewis County over the next 30 years.”

“They were willing to partner with us and invest every year for the next 30 years. A total of about $6 million that we can use for small businesses and not-for-profits and even municipalities,” Lewis County IDA Director of Finance and Incentives Cheyenne Steria explained. “If they have a special project they want to get done, they can use those funds in a different way than they can use tax revenue.”

Project leaders said that this will ensure that all communities in Lewis County will benefit from Number Three.

“Part of the purpose of this fund was to be able to allow all communities in Lewis County, those who have turbines and those who don’t, apply for the money for grants,” Wells added. “Sort of spread the wealth a little more broadly.”

All factors that project leaders believe will help New York meet its goal to have 100% emission-free electricity by 2040.