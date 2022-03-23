ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that state landmarks will be lit the night of March 23, to honor the American Red Cross month. Officials said twelve landmarks will be lit red in recognition of the invaluable work of the American Red Cross.

The American Red Cross has given their time, services, and programs to support New Yorkers in moments of distress and crisis,” Governor Hochul said. “On National Giving Day, we recognize the invaluable work of every volunteer, member, and the entire American Red Cross as they continue to serve with passion and tremendous heart.”

The landmarks to be lit in celebration of American Red Cross Month include: