LIVE: Hochul presenting FY 2023 Executive Budget

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Hochul will present the FY 2023 Executive Budget on Tuesday, January 18, at around 11 a.m.

In the press conference, Hochul announced a number of multi-million and multi-billion dollar investments through the state, many of which will be implemented over the course of several years.

The investments, among others, include the following:

$1B in a “war on potholes”

$10B in healthcare

$1.4B in child care

$1B in small businesses

$4B in clean water, air and green jobs

$500M in offshore wind energy

$25B in affordable housing

$224M in gun violence prevention

$400M in combatting the opioid crisis

$31B in teacher workforce and schools

$1.5 Billion in SUNY and CUNY over 5 years and expanding TAP eligibility

Hochul described the 2023 budget as “socially responsible and fiscally prudent” and said New York State is “not banking” on federal funds that will run out in the future.

She went on to say that the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t create all the problems New York is currently facing, but that the State will “not only recover from this pandemic – we will emerge from it stronger than before.”

On January 18, it was also reported that Hochul raised a record $21.6 million for her gubernatorial campaign, easily outpacing the competition and putting at the forefront for the democratic nomination.

The complete 2023 Budget Book can be viewed below: