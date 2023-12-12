ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York state is raising its minimum wage for workers starting in January of 2024. In New York City, Westchester, and Long Island will be $16 dollars and upstate New York will be $15 per-hour.

While this may be beneficial for some employees, it can have an impact on consumers. People who are doing their holiday shopping might be impacted by low staffing at stores and having to pay more for certain items.

“To raise minimum wage the way they’re raising it now we’re gonna take another 5.26% increase this year and it creates a situation where we’ve got to pull money from somewhere else,” said David Marks, Owner of Jubilee Foods. “Raising prices is not our most convenient option because we have to stay competitive. So then you got to cut expenses, you got to find a way to be more productive.”

Customers expressed their concerns with the rise of minimum wages affecting the prices of groceries going up.

“I have children so it’s a fear of not being able to afford certain items that we might need,” said Rashell Walker. “I do think that there’s a chance that it could interfere with having food for them and I’ve asked myself exactly all you know families and things that’s unfortunate might not be able to afford certain things. You know, that’s going on in the economy nowadays.”

Anu Kudva, a college student, said “I definitely think it’ll have some pretty long-term effects because groceries or something every family needs of course, and it’s going to affect people in different ways depending on their personal situations but, nonetheless, it’ll have an effect.”>

Robert Cleary, owner of Pudgie’s Pizza said that the more money that is paid to employees gets factored into operating costs and affects hiring people.

“If you want to stay in business and be in business, you have to look at your numbers. With the way food is right now. It’s an all time high. Inflation again at an all time high and now the wonderful state of New York is going to impose a minimum wage and the consumer will ultimately pay the price,” said Cleary. “Being a business operator, you have to look at costs. I mean you have good hard fixed costs. So, absolutely it does affect us on hiring.”

To see how much the wages will go up click here to visit the NYS Department of Labor’s website.