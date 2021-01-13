Local official seen in photo at breach of US Capitol resigns

MALTA, N.Y. (AP) — A member of a New York town’s zoning board resigned after she was seen in photos taken at the U.S. Capitol on the day extremists, conspiracy theorists and supporters of the president stormed it.

Sharon Pineo resigned from the Malta Zoning Board of Appeals on Monday in a letter sent to the town supervisor, the Times Union reported.

“I tender this resignation with regret but believe that in these challenging times, it is important not to allow any impediment to the smooth operation of the town business,” Pineo wrote, adding that it was her honor to serve on the board.

In one photo taken near the Capitol, Pineo is seen sitting on the ground in a green jacket surrounded by police officers who are holding her arms, the newspaper reported. In a second photo, officers walk beside her as her arms are handcuffed behind her back.

There is no evidence that Pineo has been charged with a crime, the newspaper reported. Emails and phone calls to Pineo from the newspaper were not returned.

Malta is located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Albany, near Saratoga Springs. In a Facebook post from December, Pineo wrote that she was organizing a bus for supporters of President Donald Trump to travel from the area to Washington on Jan. 6.

Pineo also ran for village trustee in Round Lake in 2018, the newspaper reported.