DIX, N.Y. (WETM) – Sheriff’s Offices from around the Southern Tier, as well as New York State, will participate in the “Sheriff’s Showdown” later this week to help send kids to camp over the summer.

Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom, Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, and Schuyler County Sheriff Kevin Rumsey joined 18 News to talk about the program.

The Sheriff’s Showdown raises money to help send kids, who may not otherwise have the means, to the NYS Sheriff’s Institute Summer Camp on Keuka Lake. The event is free for general admission, but donations are welcome.

The camp gives kids a chance to bond with local law enforcement for a week over the summer.

“At the end of the week the deputies that are there as counselors in plain clothes, at the end of the week they come in uniform,” Allard explained. “They get to see these people that have been their friends all week are, in fact, working police officers. And they get to create that bond. And many of the campers come back as counselors later on.”

Taking place at Watkins Glen International, the showdown sees Sheriffs’ Offices from across New York face off in a friendly competition, and interact with specialized SWAT, Bomb, SCUBA, Mounted, K9 and Drone Response Teams.

The Showdown starts at 9:00 a.m. on October 13 at WGI. To make a donation to the Sheriff’s Institute, click here.