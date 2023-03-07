NORTH ELBA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Last week, forest rangers worked after dark to rescue a hiker lost in the area of Mount Marcy in the Adirondacks. Ranger assistance was requested at 3:15 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, for a rescue that would run until 8 p.m. that evening.

Ray Brook Dispatch called for assistance after receiving a report of a lost hiker on the Adirondack High Peak. The hiker, a 51-year-old New Jersey resident, was believed to be near Hopkins Junction, after having gotten lost due to the snowy landscape.

The hiker was found near Marcy Dam, and was nearing hypothermic conditions. The hiker was guided back to his vehicle, with no medical attention needed.

Mount Marcy is not only one of the Adirondack High Peaks, but the highest of the bunch – making it the tallest mountain in the whole of the Adirondack Park at 5,344 feet above sea level. Hiking during winter can change the appearance of the landscape on any mountain. The DEC recommends planning ahead with proper gear, timing, and a detailed understanding of the trip ahead.