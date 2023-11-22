POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Marist Poll, Gov. Kathy Hochul‘s approval rating is suffering as New Yorkers face a diminished quality of life. Democrats and Republicans divide over her job performance, with six in ten decrying a fair or poor showing as governor.

The poll shows that 59% of New Yorkers think that quality of life deteriorated over the last year. The rest believe it has stayed the same (39%) or gotten better (11%). Broken up by political affiliation, 78% of Republicans noted decreased quality of life, compared to 67% of non-enrolled voters and only 46% of Democrats.

The hit on Hochul’s image is clear. And a majority—including 43% of Democrats polled—don’t think that Hochul is doing enough to affect positive change. Of the New Yorkers, Marist polled, 56% do not think she is improving Albany and the way things work in the Capital. Thirty-nine percent said they noted a positive impact on Albany from the Hochul Administration.

Hochul has a 41% approval rating, Marist said, edged out by 42% who disapprove of her performance. Twenty-six percent of New Yorkers strongly disapproved of her job as governor, compared to 15% strongly approving. Thirty-nine percent said that they think that she’s too liberal, and 12% thought too conservative.

Meanwhile, in October 2021, 46% said she was making positive changes, and only 39% saw negative effects. She had a 49% job approval rating.

Marist pollsters also dissected New York’s other statewide leadership, Democratic Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. Schumer is enjoying his highest approval rating since 2016, with 48% saying that he’s doing a good or excellent job.

Gillibrand, on the other hand, is bouncing back from a 2021 low approval rating of 37%. Still, today, a 55% majority said that she’s doing a fair or poor job.

As far as Pres. Joe Biden’s job approval among New York voters, 53% of statewide voters disapproved, and 44% approved. That’s a bit of a flip from October 2022, when 49% of the electorate disapproved, and 48% approved. Today, 42% strongly disapproved of the president, while 23% strongly approved.

One politician, however, seemed to unite New Yorkers: Rep. George Santos of Long Island. Seventy-five percent want him to resign. That accounts for 82% of Democrats, 68% of Republicans, and 72% of non-enrolled voters.

Either way, 49% of registered voters in New York said they would vote blue in local 2024 congressional elections. Thirty-six percent said they would support the GOP, 12% were undecided, and 3% would abstain, opting to back neither party.

Among non-enrolled voters, 37% would vote for GOP candidates, 24% would select the Democrat, and 11% would abstain, with 28% undecided. Marist identified Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, and Ulster Counties as areas with competitive congressional district races. In those Hudson Valley regions and the suburbs of New York, Democratic margins are more competitive than in the rest of the state.