ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police confirm that 9-year-old Charlotte Sena has been found alive. They say she is safe and in good health. State Police also note that a suspect is in custody in relation to the investigation.

On scene at Moreau Lake State Park, the family gathered near the entrance to let out a huge cheer. They briefly thanked all the law enforcement and volunteers for their tireless efforts. The focus now is on caring for Charlotte.

The Amber Alert that was sent out at 9:35 a.m. Sunday morning and was canceled around 6:45 p.m. on Monday evening, 21 hours after it had been issued. The announcement of Charlotte’s discovery coming just minutes past the 48 hour mark since she was first noticed to be missing.

Four hundred search and rescue personnel searched a 46 linear mile area for the young girl Moreau Lake State Park was closed to the public while the search was ongoing.

A press conference to share further details is expected. We will continue to bring more details as they become available.