ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Matthew Grant, an RIT student who went missing in November, has been found safe, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Security footage from the evening he went missing showed him in the area between Exits 39 and 41 near Syracuse and Waterloo. Police at the time said he was alone and did not appear to be in danger.

“We’re happy to have him back,” a relative told News 8. “Can’t wait to see him.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.