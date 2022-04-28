NEW YORK STATE (WWTI) — Several lucky lottery players took home top prizes in New York on Wednesday, including one in the Southern Tier.

According to the New York Lottery, five top-prize tickets were sold for the TAKE 5 evening drawing across the State on April 27.

This included locations in Buffalo, Mechanicville, Andover, Woodhaven and Manhattan. Each ticket sold was worth $8,218.50. The exact locations are listed below:

Del’s Wine and Spirits, 1 Price Chopper Plaza, Mechanicville

Steves Gas and Grub Hub, 41 Main Street, Andover

Futures, 85-19 Jamaica Ave., Woodhaven

Two Rivers Deli Grocery, 1948 Ansterdan Ave., Manhattan

7-Eleven, 1095 E LoveJoy Street, Buffalo

Drawings for TAKE 5 are televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39.

TAKE 5 players can check if they have the winning numbers for the evening drawing on the New York Lottery website. Game prizes can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-47369) or by texting HOPENY (467369).