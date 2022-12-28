BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Customers who have experienced a National Grid power outage for 72 or more consecutive hours are eligible to request reimbursement for loss of food and/or medication.

The reimbursement requests must be filed within 14 days of the restoration of power. According to the National Grid website, “Residential customers who experienced an outage lasting more than 72 consecutive hours due to a storm/incident will automatically receive a $25 bill credit for each subsequent 24-hour period of the outage and may be eligible for reimbursement due to food and/or prescription medication spoilage.”

Additionally, small businesses affected also have the opportunity to file requests.

To file a request virtually, click here and fill out the form. Alternatively, download the Food and Prescription Medication Spoilage Claim Form, fill it out and email it to foodloss@nationalgrid.com.

Customers can also file a claim over the phone by calling (315) 428-3370 or by mailing the above form to NY Food Spoilage Claims, 1125 Broadway, Albany, NY 12204.

NYSEG customers are also eligible for a similar reimbursement. You can find out more information and how to fill out that form here.