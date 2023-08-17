ALABANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–As asylum seekers continue to be transported to different parts of the state, 108 National Guard personel are being deployed to Monroe and Erie Countries.

“The National Guard is not a police force here,” explained Adam Bello, Monroe County Executive. “They are here to provide logistical and operational support and that will clear up any confusion people have around their mission.”

Approximately 27 National Guard members are being assigned to each of the four sites in Western New York helping to provide food and water, as well as hand out legal materials for those seeking asylum. A command center has been established in Erie County to report and address any incidents that occur at sites hosting asylum seekers in those two counties.

Governor Hochul’s Office issued a statement saying, “Governor Hochul deployed more than 1,800 members of the National Guard to provide logistical and operational support at shelter sites in New York City, and has committed to meeting request for national guard for all counties that have welcomed asylum-seekers.”

On August 10th, Governor Hochul said, “We are continuing to pay for the national guard directly out of our pockets, and that is a high cost. Approaching, $200 million dollars this year and it’s something we agreed to.”

Jamie DeLine reached out to the National Guard about their support, but was referred to the governor’s office.