NEW YORK (WETM) – Hunters and trappers in New York now have the chance to take extra certification courses for free, the DEC announced.

The Department of Environmental Conservation announced it’s now offering “Next Step” courses for rifle, shotgun, crossbow, archery, fur handling, land trapping, and water trapping. The courses are for hunters who have already done a certification education course are free, according to the DEC.

“The newly introduced Next Step courses are an ideal way for new hunters and trappers to gain skills and confidence through additional education and hands-on experience even if they do not have a mentor to help them get started,” said DEC Commissioner Seggos. “I encourage anyone recently certified or looking to refresh or build on their hunter education knowledge to register today.”

Each of the seven available courses is four hours long and will focus on safety tips, humane trapping techniques, processing techniques, and hands-on practice in small groups. Registration is required and can be completed here. The DEC said anyone interested in taking the courses has to be at least 12 years old and must bring their hunter or trapper certification number with them.