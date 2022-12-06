ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Tuesday to further cut down unwanted telemarketing calls.

Governor Hochul says the new law will require telemarketers to give customers the option to be added to the company’s do-not-call list immediately after the telemarketer’s name and the solicitor’s name are provided. The current law requires individuals to be informed that they are able to be added to the do-not-call list, but this option is given at the end of the call or recording.

“We are dialing up our efforts to give New Yorkers a break from unsolicited telemarketing calls,” Governor Hochul said. “For too long, New Yorkers have dealt with these nuisance calls, not knowing they can avoid these interactions by being added to a telemarketer’s do-not-call list. This new legislation will protect New Yorkers from receiving frustrating, unwanted calls by better providing information on do-not-call lists.”

Since many consumers usually hang up before a telemarketer can mention the do-not-call list, it allows continuous calling from the telemarketers. By giving the caller the option of the do-not-call list at the start of the call, the hope is more people will be made aware and take advantage of that option.