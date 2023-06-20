ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Hochul announced on Tuesday afternoon that New York Air National Guard is now assisting the U.S. Coast Guard with its search and rescue operation for the Titanic missing submersible.

The deep-sea vessel, named Titan, went missing Sunday morning with five people aboard after it headed towards a wreck site of the Titanic ocean liner in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Based at F.S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach on Long Island, the 106th is one of three Air National Guard search and rescue units in the country and the only one based on the East Coast. The 106th flies fixed-wing search and rescue aircraft and rescue helicopters and has a unit of pararescue jumpers who are trained to rescue people on the sea and on land.

New York Air National Guard’s 106th Rescue Wing is assisting the United States Coast Guard in the search and rescue operation, which is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean.

“The women and men of New York’s Air National Guard are always ready to lend a helping hand,” Governor Hochul said. “I commend the members of the 106th Rescue Wing for their efforts to assist the U.S. Coast Guard in this search and rescue operation.”

On Monday, June 19, the 106th Rescue Wing launched an HC-130J Combat King search and rescue aircraft at 3:18 p.m. at the request of the Coast Guard.

A team of pararescue jumpers and 13 Airmen were on board the aircraft that flew 900 miles out into the Atlantic Ocean and searched a designated area, using forward-looking infrared radar and onboard observers.

The plane returned to base at 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, June 20.

According to the Governor’s office, the wing was asked to assist in the search again on Tuesday afternoon and launched an HC-130J with the same mission around 12:00 p.m.

“When the Coast Guard called on the New York Air National Guard’s 106th Rescue Wing for assistance in this search mission, our Airmen responded quickly and professionally as they have in the past when called for other missions,” said Major General Ray Shields. “Our men and women are always ready to respond when needed.”