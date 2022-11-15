NEW YORK (NEWS10) — As the War in Ukraine rages on, millions of Ukrainians have been uprooted from their homes and are attempting to find refuge internationally. Approximately 75,000 have come to the United States, and around 14,000 have made their way to New York through the federal government’s Uniting for Ukraine program.

On Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced more than $21.4 million has been awarded to 17 refugee services to provide support services for displaced Ukrainians living in New York. The funding will supplement existing support services that provide employment assistance, case management, skill training, English as a second language, and, when necessary, housing and food assistance among others.

“We are proud to continue to welcome those who have been forced to flee their homeland by the ongoing and unjust violent attack by Russia,” said Governor Hochul. “As the home to the largest Ukrainian population in the United States, New York will remain unwavering in our support of the people of Ukraine. This federal funding is crucial to enabling refugee services providers to properly assist Ukrainian families as they adjust to a new life here in New York State.”

“New York has long been a beacon of hope for those fleeing persecution and displaced by war throughout the world,” said Daniel W. Tiez, Commissioner for the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. “This funding will help ensure that those who have arrived from Ukraine will have the resources they need to find safety and stability.”

A website has also been launched with resources for Ukrainians and how New Yorkers can help. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, Governor Hochul has been prohibiting business with Russian companies and has announced actions to strengthen the Department of Financial Services’ enforcement of sanctions.