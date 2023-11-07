NEW YORK (PIX11) – Voters across New York are going to the polls to cast their ballot on Election Day Tuesday.

This year includes two statewide ballot measures, which are proposed amendments to the New York State Constitution.

New Yorkers can vote “Yes” or “No” on each of the ballot questions. If a majority votes “Yes” on a ballot proposal, the constitutional amendment is approved, according to NYC Votes.

Here’s what you need to know about the two statewide ballot questions.

Ballot Proposal No. 1

The first ballot measure is a proposed amendment to Article 8, section 4 of the New York State Constitution.

The proposed amendment would eliminate the constitutional debt limit placed on small city school districts. A “small city school district” is a city with fewer than 125,000 people.

Currently, the New York State Constitution limits how much debt a small city school district can incur. Its debt cannot be more than 5% of the value of taxable real estate in the district.

Larger school districts in New York aren’t required to follow this same constitutional debt limit. Instead, they have a different debt limit placed on them by state law. A larger school district’s debt cannot be greater than 10% of the value of taxable real property.

If the constitutional amendment passes, small city school districts would be eligible to have the same debt limit as larger school districts through legislative action.

Ballot Proposal No. 2

The second ballot question is a proposed amendment to Article 8, section 5 of the New York State Constitution.

The amendment would extend for 10 more years the authority of counties, cities, towns, and villages to exclude from their constitutional debt limits any debt incurred for the construction of sewage facilities.

The New York State Constitution currently limits the debt that counties, cities, towns and villages can incur. However, this debt limit does not include debt incurred for sewage treatment and disposal construction projects.

The constitutional amendment would extend the sewer debt exception for 10 more years until Jan. 1, 2034. It is set to expire at the start of 2024 unless extended.